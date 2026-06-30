Keep your home pest-free without harming your dog

Tip 1

Natural repellents for pests

Natural repellents are a great way to keep pests at bay without harming your pets. Essential oils like peppermint and lavender can repel insects like spiders and ants. Just mix a few drops of these oils with water in a spray bottle and apply around entry points and areas where you see pests. This method is safe for dogs, but it's always good to keep essential oils out of their reach.