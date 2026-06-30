Keep your home pest-free without harming your dog
What's the story
Keeping homes pest-free is a priority for many, but it can be tricky when you have a dog. Most chemical pest control methods are harmful to pets, which makes it imperative to find alternatives that are safe for furry friends. Fortunately, several pet-friendly pest control methods can keep your home free of unwanted visitors without compromising your dog's safety. Here's how you can do it.
Tip 1
Natural repellents for pests
Natural repellents are a great way to keep pests at bay without harming your pets. Essential oils like peppermint and lavender can repel insects like spiders and ants. Just mix a few drops of these oils with water in a spray bottle and apply around entry points and areas where you see pests. This method is safe for dogs, but it's always good to keep essential oils out of their reach.
Tip 2
Diatomaceous earth as a pest barrier
Diatomaceous earth is a non-toxic powder made from fossilized algae that can kill crawling insects like ants and roaches by drying them out. Sprinkle food-grade diatomaceous earth in areas where you see pest activity. It's safe for dogs, but avoid letting your pet ingest large amounts by keeping it contained in certain areas.
Tip 3
Homemade traps for insects
Homemade traps can effectively catch insects without any chemicals. For fruit flies, fill a bowl with apple cider vinegar and cover it with plastic wrap, poking small holes in the top. The vinegar attracts the flies, while the holes trap them inside. This method poses no harm to dogs if they accidentally sniff around the trap.
Tip 4
Regular cleaning routines
A consistent cleaning routine is key to keeping pests at bay. Regularly vacuuming floors and furniture removes crumbs and debris that attract insects. Wash pet bedding frequently with hot water to kill any potential eggs or larvae. Keeping surfaces clear of food residues minimizes pest attraction while keeping your home safe for your dog.
Tip 5
Plant-based insecticides
Plant-based insecticides made from natural ingredients like neem oil or soap nuts are safe alternatives to chemical sprays. These products target specific pests without harming pets or humans when used as directed on the labels. Apply these solutions directly onto affected areas while ensuring pets don't consume large quantities during the application process.