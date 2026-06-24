Keep your kitchen clean without spending much
What's the story
Keeping your kitchen clean and organized on a budget can be a bit of a task, but it does not have to be expensive. With a few simple hacks, you can keep your kitchen spotless without burning a hole in your pocket. These hacks use common household items and inexpensive solutions to keep your kitchen spick and span. Here is how you can keep your kitchen sparkling without spending much.
Tip 1
Use vinegar for natural cleaning
Vinegar is a versatile and inexpensive cleaning agent that works wonders in the kitchen. Its acidity helps break down grease and grime, making it ideal for cleaning countertops, sinks, and stovetops. To use vinegar as a cleaner, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on surfaces, let it sit for a few minutes, and then wipe with a cloth or sponge.
Tip 2
Baking soda as a stain remover
Baking soda is another budget-friendly item that works wonders in the kitchen. It works wonders for scrubbing surfaces and removing tough stains. To use baking soda effectively, make a paste by mixing it with water until it reaches a thick consistency. Apply this paste on stained areas, like sinks or countertops, scrub gently with a sponge or brush, and then rinse thoroughly with water.
Tip 3
Lemon juice for freshening up spaces
Lemon juice is not just for cooking; it also makes an excellent natural cleaner with its antibacterial properties and fresh scent. It can be used to clean cutting boards and remove odors from refrigerators. Simply cut a lemon in half and rub it directly onto the surface you want to clean; let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
Tip 4
Newspaper for streak-free shine
Newspaper is an inexpensive alternative to paper towels for achieving streak-free shine on glass surfaces, like windows or mirrors, in the kitchen area. Simply crumple up some old newspapers instead of using costly paper towels when cleaning these surfaces with any glass cleaner solution available at home or store-bought ones alike.