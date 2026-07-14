The easy way to clean stainless steel cookware

Baking soda is an effective cleaning agent that can help remove stains from stainless steel pans.

To make a paste, mix baking soda with water until it reaches a thick consistency.

Apply the paste on the stained areas of the pan and let it sit for about fifteen minutes.

Scrub gently with a soft sponge or cloth, then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

This method helps lift stubborn stains without scratching the surface.