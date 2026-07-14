The easy way to clean stainless steel cookware
What's the story
Stainless steel pans are a kitchen staple, loved for their durability and non-reactive nature. However, keeping them spotless can be a challenge. Unlike non-stick pans, stainless steel surfaces tend to stain and discolor over time. But with the right techniques, you can maintain their shine and functionality. Here are five practical ways to keep your stainless steel pans spotless, ensuring they remain a reliable cooking companion.
Tip 1
Use baking soda paste
Baking soda is an effective cleaning agent that can help remove stains from stainless steel pans.
To make a paste, mix baking soda with water until it reaches a thick consistency.
Apply the paste on the stained areas of the pan and let it sit for about fifteen minutes.
Scrub gently with a soft sponge or cloth, then rinse thoroughly with warm water.
This method helps lift stubborn stains without scratching the surface.
Tip 2
Try vinegar solution
Vinegar is another great option to clean stainless steel pans, thanks to its acidic properties.
To use vinegar, fill your pan with enough water to cover the stained area and add one cup of vinegar.
Bring this solution to a boil on medium heat and let it simmer for five minutes.
Once cooled, scrub the pan with a non-abrasive sponge before rinsing it off with warm water.
Tip 3
Leverage lemon juice
Lemon juice is also a natural cleaner that can help remove discoloration from stainless steel pans.
Just squeeze fresh lemon juice directly onto the stained areas of the pan.
Let it sit for about ten minutes before scrubbing gently with a soft sponge or cloth.
Rinse well with warm water after cleaning to remove any residue.
Tip 4
Use salt scrub method
Salt can also be used as an abrasive cleaner for tough stains on stainless steel pans.
Just sprinkle some salt over the stained area and add a few drops of water to make a paste-like consistency.
Gently scrub using a soft sponge or cloth until stains lift away.
Rinse thoroughly under warm running water after cleaning.
Tip 5
Employ commercial cleaners sparingly
While commercial cleaners are available specifically for stainless steel, it's important to use them sparingly and as per instructions.
These products are designed to remove tough stains without damaging the surface when used correctly.
Always rinse thoroughly after using any commercial cleaner to ensure no residue remains on the pan.