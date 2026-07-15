How to keep reusable straws fresh and clean
What's the story
Reusable straws are a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic ones, but they need regular maintenance to keep them hygienic and functional. Cleaning them properly ensures that they remain safe for daily use and last longer. Here are some practical tips for cleaning different types of reusable straws, ensuring they stay in good shape and serve their purpose effectively.
Tip 1
Use warm soapy water
One of the simplest ways to clean reusable straws is to use warm soapy water.
Fill a bowl with warm water and add a few drops of dish soap.
Insert the straw into the solution and use a small brush or pipe cleaner to scrub the inside thoroughly.
This method helps remove any residue or buildup from previous use.
Tip 2
Rinse immediately after use
Rinsing your straw immediately after use can prevent stains from setting in.
Just run warm water through the straw as soon as you're done using it.
This simple step prevents any residue from drying up, making it easier to clean later on.
It also keeps your straw fresh for its next use without any lingering odors or tastes.
Tip 3
Use vinegar for deep cleaning
For those stubborn stains or odors that don't go away with regular washing, vinegar comes handy.
Soak your straw in a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water for about ten minutes.
After soaking, scrub it with a brush, then rinse thoroughly with warm water.
Vinegar's natural acidity helps break down tough residues.
Tip 4
Avoid using abrasive cleaners
While it may be tempting to use abrasive cleaners or scrubbers for a more thorough cleaning, it is best to avoid them for reusable straws.
These can scratch the surface of the straw, creating grooves where bacteria can thrive.
Instead, stick to soft brushes made specifically for cleaning straws. This way, you keep your straw's integrity intact and ensure it stays safe for use.
Tip 5
Air dry completely before storing
After cleaning your straw, make sure to air dry it completely before storing it away.
This prevents moisture from getting trapped inside when you put it away, which could lead to mold growth over time.
Place the cleaned straw on a drying rack or hang it up in an open area until fully dried out before putting it away in storage.