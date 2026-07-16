How to clean stainless steel without harsh chemicals
What's the story
Stainless steel appliances are a common sight in most homes, thanks to their durability and modern look. However, keeping them clean and shiny can be a task. If you want your appliances to look their best, you need to know the right cleaning techniques and products. Here are some practical tips to keep your stainless steel appliances looking new without using harsh chemicals or complicated methods.
Natural cleaner
Use vinegar for streak-free shine
Vinegar is a natural cleaner that works wonders on stainless steel. Its acidity breaks down grime and fingerprints, leaving a streak-free shine.
To use vinegar, spray it directly onto the surface of the appliance, then wipe it off with a soft cloth or paper towel.
For best results, use a microfiber cloth as it doesn't leave lint behind.
Stain remover
Baking soda for tough stains
Baking soda is another versatile household item that can help you with tough stains on stainless steel.
Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water and apply it on the stained areas.
Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing gently with a soft sponge or cloth.
Rinse thoroughly with water and dry with a clean towel to prevent water spots.
Shine enhancer
Olive oil for polishing
Olive oil can also be used to polish stainless steel surfaces and enhance their shine.
Just put a few drops of olive oil on a soft cloth and rub it over the surface in circular motions.
This will not only make the appliance shine but also create a protective layer that repels fingerprints and smudges.
Maintenance tool
Microfiber cloths for daily cleaning
Microfiber cloths are also perfect for daily cleaning of stainless steel appliances.
They trap dust and dirt particles without scratching the surface, unlike regular cloths or sponges.
Use them regularly to wipe down surfaces, minimizing the buildup of grime over time.
This makes deep cleaning easier and keeps your appliances looking their best with minimal effort.