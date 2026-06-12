How to make a basket using recycled newspaper
What's the story
African-inspired baskets are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns. With recycled newspaper, you can create your own version of these beautiful crafts while promoting sustainability. This not only helps reduce waste but also gives you a chance to explore your creativity. By using simple materials, you can make functional and decorative pieces that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Africa.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To start, collect old newspapers and cut them into strips about one inch wide. You will also need some glue or starch to stiffen the strips. A pair of scissors will help you cut the newspaper into desired shapes. A round object, like a bowl, can serve as a mold for shaping your basket. These easily available materials are all you need to begin your crafting journey.
Preparing strips
Create newspaper strips
Once you have your newspaper pieces, roll each strip tightly around a pencil or similar object to make them sturdy. Secure the ends with glue or tape so they do not unravel. These rolled strips will act as the primary building blocks of your basket's structure. Make enough strips to cover the size and design of your desired basket.
Start weaving
Weaving techniques
Start by weaving the rolled newspaper strips together in a circular pattern around your mold. Use glue at intersections to keep everything in place as you go along. Keep adding more layers until you reach the desired height for your basket. Experiment with different weaving techniques, like over-under patterns, for added texture and visual interest.
Personalize your basket
Adding color and design
To give your basket an African flair, paint or dye it with bright colors like red, yellow, or green. These colors are commonly used in African art. You can also add beads or other embellishments to make it unique. This step not only beautifies the basket, but also makes it a reflection of African culture and your own creativity.
Final steps
Finishing touches
Once you're done weaving and decorating, let everything dry completely before removing it from its mold. Trim any excess paper strips neatly along the edges, if needed. Finally, apply an additional layer of glue over the surface for added durability, ensuring that your creation lasts longer while retaining its aesthetic appeal.