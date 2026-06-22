Want a better first impression? Start with your handshake
What's the story
The handshake is an important social custom that has been practiced for centuries. It is a simple gesture, but it can speak volumes about a person's confidence and professionalism. Knowing the etiquette of handshakes can help you make a good first impression in both personal and professional settings. Here are five important rules to keep in mind while giving a handshake, to ensure you make the right impact every time.
Tip 1
A firm grip is essential
A firm grip is essential for a confident handshake. It shows you are self-assured and engaged in the conversation. However, it is important not to overdo it, as an overly strong grip can be perceived as aggressive or dominant. The key is to find a balance that conveys confidence without discomfort.
Tip 2
Eye contact matters
Making eye contact during a handshake is important to establish trust and connection. It shows that you are attentive and interested in the person you are meeting. Avoiding eye contact may come off as disinterest or a lack of confidence. Maintain steady, but natural, eye contact throughout the greeting.
Tip 3
Timing is everything
Timing also plays an important role in handshake etiquette. Wait for the right moment before extending your hand, usually when introductions are being made, or when entering or leaving an interaction. Rushing into a handshake can come off as impatient or presumptuous, while delaying too long may create awkwardness.
Tip 4
Use your right hand
Traditionally, handshakes are done with the right hand, as it is considered the dominant hand for most people. Using your right hand reinforces social norms and makes your gesture more natural and accepted. In rare cases, where a person has a disability or injury, it's best to use your discretion and be sensitive to their needs, while still being polite and respectful.
Tip 5
Match the pressure level
Matching the pressure level of your handshake partner is key to reading social cues and adjusting your approach accordingly. A too-soft grip may come off as submissive, while excessive pressure could be seen as overbearing. Pay attention to how others respond during initial greetings; this will help you adapt your style, if necessary, ensuring mutual comfort and respect in every interaction.