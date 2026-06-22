Budget-friendly wedding favors you can make yourself
What's the story
Planning a wedding can be expensive, but there are ways to cut costs without compromising on style or elegance. One area where you can save money is by making your own wedding favors. Not only does this save money, but it also adds a personal touch to your celebration. Here are some practical tips and ideas on how to create affordable yet memorable wedding favors that guests will appreciate.
Tip 1
Use seasonal flowers
Using seasonal flowers for your wedding favors is an inexpensive yet elegant option. You can either buy them in bulk or grow them yourself if you have a garden. Small bouquets or single stems wrapped in pretty paper can make lovely gifts for guests. This way, you not only save money but also add a natural beauty to your event.
Tip 2
DIY scented sachets
Scented sachets are easy to make and inexpensive. You can fill small fabric pouches with lavender, rose petals, or other fragrant herbs. These are available at local markets or online at reasonable rates. Personalizing the sachets with ribbons and tags makes them even more special without costing much.
Tip 3
Create personalized candles
Making candles at home is another cost-effective option for wedding favors. All you need is wax, wicks, and containers, which are all available at craft stores for low prices. You can customize the scent and color of the candles to match your wedding theme, giving guests a practical yet beautiful keepsake.
Tip 4
Bake homemade treats
If you love baking, consider making homemade treats like cookies or fudge as wedding favors. Pack them in cute boxes or bags with personalized labels to add a special touch. Not only does this save money, but it also allows you to share something sweet with your guests that reflects your personality.
Tip 5
Craft seed packets
Seed packets make for an eco-friendly favor option that is also easy on the pocket. Buy seeds in bulk and create custom packets with labels featuring your names and wedding date. This thoughtful gesture encourages guests to grow their own plants while keeping memories of your special day alive.