Using seasonal flowers for your wedding favors is an inexpensive yet elegant option

Budget-friendly wedding favors you can make yourself

By Vinita Jain 11:37 pm Jun 22, 202611:37 pm

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Planning a wedding can be expensive, but there are ways to cut costs without compromising on style or elegance. One area where you can save money is by making your own wedding favors. Not only does this save money, but it also adds a personal touch to your celebration. Here are some practical tips and ideas on how to create affordable yet memorable wedding favors that guests will appreciate.