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Here's a sustainable way to reuse plastic bottles

By Simran Jeet 12:53 pm Jul 02, 202612:53 pm

What's the story

African sculptures are famous for their intricate designs and cultural significance. They are usually made from materials like wood, clay, and metal. However, using plastic bottles for making these sculptures is an innovative and sustainable approach. This not only helps in reducing plastic waste but also provides a unique medium for artists to explore their creativity. Here are some insights into how plastic bottles can be transformed into beautiful African sculptures.