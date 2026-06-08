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How to make bamboo masks at home

By Simran Jeet 12:56 pm Jun 08, 202612:56 pm

What's the story

African masks are an integral part of the continent's cultural heritage, used in ceremonies and rituals for centuries. Crafting these masks using bamboo is a traditional art that requires skill and patience. Bamboo, being readily available and easy to work with, makes it an ideal material for this purpose. Here are some insights into the process of creating authentic African masks with bamboo.