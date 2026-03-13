How to create nourishing balms using red palm oil

African red palm oil is becoming a popular ingredient in natural balms, thanks to its nourishing properties. Extracted from the fruit of the African oil palm tree, the oil is rich in vitamins A and E. These nutrients make it an excellent choice for skin care formulations. Here are five ways you can use African red palm oil to make effective balms that can moisturize and protect your skin.

Tip 1 Moisturizing lip balm African red palm oil makes for an excellent base for a moisturizing lip balm. Its high vitamin content helps keep lips hydrated and prevents chapping. To make this lip balm, mix equal parts of African red palm oil, beeswax, and shea butter. Melt the ingredients together and pour them into small containers. Once cooled, you'll have a smooth balm that nourishes and protects your lips.

Tip 2 Healing skin balm Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, African red palm oil is perfect for making healing balms for irritated or damaged skin. Combine two tablespoons of African red palm oil with one tablespoon of coconut oil and a few drops of lavender essential oil. Apply this mixture on affected areas to soothe irritation and promote healing.

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Tip 3 Nourishing hand cream For those with dry hands, a nourishing hand cream with African red palm oil can be a game-changer. Mix one tablespoon of African red palm oil with two tablespoons of almond oil and one tablespoon of beeswax. Heat until melted and then pour into jars or tins. This cream provides long-lasting moisture without leaving a greasy residue.

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Tip 4 Protective foot balm African red palm oil's emollient properties make it ideal for creating protective foot balms that keep feet soft and smooth. Combine three tablespoons of African red palm oil with two tablespoons of shea butter and one tablespoon of peppermint essential oil for an invigorating scent. Massage onto feet before bed for best results.