How to make candles the African way

Choosing the right materials is key to making quality candles.

In African candle-making, natural waxes like beeswax or palm wax are commonly used because of their eco-friendliness and durability. These waxes burn longer than paraffin, making them a popular choice.

You also need to choose cotton or wooden wicks, as they ensure a steady flame and even burning.

Fragrance oils can also be added for scent, but make sure they are compatible with your chosen wax.