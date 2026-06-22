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How to make colorful Ndebele art with yarn

By Simran Jeet 11:33 am Jun 22, 202611:33 am

What's the story

Ndebele art is famous for its colorful geometric patterns and cultural significance. With just yarn and cardboard, you can create your own version of this traditional art. This DIY project is a fun way to explore African culture while honing your crafting skills. Using simple materials, you can make vibrant designs that reflect the Ndebele style. Here are some tips to get started on your colorful journey.