Easy DIY eco-friendly cleaners for your home

Creating eco-friendly household cleaners is a sustainable way to keep your home clean. These DIY cleaners are not only cost-effective but also free from harmful chemicals. Using common household items, you can make effective cleaning solutions that are safe for the environment and your family. This guide will take you through simple recipes and tips to make your own eco-friendly cleaners at home.

Tip 1 All-purpose cleaner with vinegar Vinegar is a versatile ingredient that can be used to clean various surfaces. For an all-purpose cleaner, mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. This solution works well on countertops, sinks, and other non-porous surfaces. The acidity of the vinegar helps break down grime and disinfect surfaces without leaving harmful residues.

Tip 2 Baking soda for tough stains Baking soda is a natural abrasive that helps remove tough stains and odors. To make a paste for scrubbing purposes, mix baking soda with a little water until you get a thick consistency. Use this paste on sinks, tubs, or any surface that needs extra scrubbing power. Rinse well after use to remove any residue.

Tip 3 Lemon juice as a natural disinfectant Lemon juice has natural antibacterial properties and can be used as a disinfectant in various cleaning solutions. For a simple cleaner, mix lemon juice with water in equal parts in a spray bottle. This solution can be used on kitchen surfaces or bathroom fixtures to eliminate bacteria while leaving a fresh scent behind.