5 easy hacks to make photo coasters at home

Creating photo coasters is a fun and easy way to add a personal touch to your home. These coasters not only protect your furniture but also give you a chance to showcase your favorite memories. With simple materials and steps, you can make unique coasters that reflect your style. Be it for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, DIY photo coasters are an affordable and creative project.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start making photo coasters, you need some basic materials. Get cork or wooden squares as the base of your coasters. You will also need photos printed on regular paper or photo paper. Other essentials include scissors, glue or Mod Podge, and a sealant like acrylic spray for protection. These items are easily available at craft stores.

Photo selection Choose your photos wisely Choosing the right photos is key to making attractive coasters. Pick images that go well with each other in terms of theme or color scheme. Family portraits, travel snapshots, or nature scenes can make for great choices. Make sure the photos are of good quality and printed in the right size to fit the coaster base.

Assembly process Assemble your coasters Start by cutting the photos to fit the coaster base. Apply glue or Mod Podge evenly on the back of each photo before sticking it onto the base. Smooth out any air bubbles with a flat tool like a credit card. Let it dry completely before applying another coat of Mod Podge over the top for added durability.

Sealant application Apply sealant for protection Once your coasters are dry, it's time to apply the sealant. Take an acrylic spray sealant and spray it evenly over each coaster's surface. This step is crucial to protect your coasters from moisture damage and wear-and-tear. Make sure you do this in a well-ventilated area, and let the sealant dry completely before using the coasters. This ensures longevity and keeps your coasters looking good.