Choosing the right rice variety is essential for achieving fluffy grains

How to make rice soft, fluffy, and delicious

By Vinita Jain 03:07 pm Jul 02, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

Fluffy rice is a staple in most cuisines, but getting it right can be tricky. The secret lies in the right technique and understanding of how rice behaves when cooked. Be it a novice or an expert looking for a refresher, these tips will help you master the art of cooking perfect rice every time. With the right approach, you can get fluffy grains that go well with any dish.