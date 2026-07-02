How to make rice soft, fluffy, and delicious
What's the story
Fluffy rice is a staple in most cuisines, but getting it right can be tricky. The secret lies in the right technique and understanding of how rice behaves when cooked. Be it a novice or an expert looking for a refresher, these tips will help you master the art of cooking perfect rice every time. With the right approach, you can get fluffy grains that go well with any dish.
Tip 1
Choose the right rice variety
Choosing the right rice variety is essential for achieving fluffy grains. Long-grain rice varieties like basmati or jasmine are ideal as they remain separate and don't clump together. Shorter grains tend to be stickier and may not give you the desired texture. Knowing your recipe requirements will help you pick the right type of rice.
Tip 2
Rinse before cooking
Rinsing rice before cooking removes excess starch, which can make it gummy. Wash the rice under cold water until it runs clear, indicating that most of the surface starch has been removed. This simple step goes a long way in ensuring each grain cooks evenly and remains distinct.
Tip 3
Measure water accurately
The water-to-rice ratio is critical for fluffy results. Generally, one part water to one part rice works well for long-grain varieties. However, slight adjustments may be needed depending on specific types or personal preference. Using precise measurements helps avoid undercooking or overcooking.
Tip 4
Let it rest after cooking
After cooking, let your rice sit covered off heat for about ten minutes before serving. This resting period allows steam to redistribute evenly throughout the grains without further cooking them, ensuring they stay fluffy instead of becoming mushy.
Tip 5
Fluff with a fork
Once rested, use a fork instead of a spoon to gently fluff the rice. This separates any grains that may have stuck together during cooking, without crushing them. Fluffing with a fork keeps the texture light and airy, making it perfect for serving alongside your favorite dishes.