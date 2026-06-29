Krobo beads have been part of Ghanaian culture for centuries

Krobo beads: A sustainable craft from Ghana

By Simran Jeet 03:57 pm Jun 29, 202603:57 pm

What's the story

Krobo beads are traditional African beads made in Ghana's Eastern Region. These colorful beads are made from recycled glass and are known for their unique designs. The bead-making process is a blend of ancient techniques and modern creativity. By using recycled materials, artisans not only preserve cultural heritage but also promote sustainability. This article delves into the art of making Krobo beads, highlighting its significance and providing insights into the process.