DIY: How to make Swazi candles
What's the story
Swazi candles are famous for their colorful, intricate designs, and they are a part of the rich cultural heritage of Swaziland. These handmade candles are not just functional but also pieces of art that reflect the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans. Making Swazi candles at home can be a fun activity, giving you a chance to explore your artistic side while learning about this traditional craft. Here are some practical tips to help you get started.
Tip 1
Gather essential materials
To begin making Swazi candles, gather all essential materials.
You will need paraffin wax, candle molds, dye pigments, wicks, and a double boiler for melting the wax.
These items are easily available at craft stores or online.
Make sure to have protective gear, like gloves and goggles, to ensure safety while handling hot materials.
Tip 2
Choose vibrant colors
One of the most striking features of Swazi candles is their vibrant colors.
Choose a variety of dye pigments to create bold contrasts in your designs.
Mixing different colors can give you unique shades that make your candles stand out.
Experimenting with color combinations allows you to personalize each candle according to your preference.
Tip 3
Master the pouring technique
The pouring technique is key to achieving the layered look of Swazi candles.
Pour melted wax slowly into molds, allowing each layer to set before adding another one.
This way, you can create intricate patterns and textures in your candles.
Practice makes perfect, so do not hesitate to try different pouring methods until you find what works best for you.
Tip 4
Add decorative elements
To make your Swazi candles more appealing, you can add decorative elements like leaves or flowers. These elements not only add to the beauty of the candles, but also make them more unique.
However, make sure that these elements are securely placed in the wax so that they stay intact even when the candle is lit.
This way, your candles will be both beautiful and functional.
Tip 5
Experiment with shapes and sizes
Swazi candles come in all shapes and sizes, from traditional ones to modern ones.
Experimenting with different molds can help you create unique pieces that showcase your creativity.
Whether you prefer tall pillars or small votives, each shape offers different opportunities for design experimentation.