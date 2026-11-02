Idli upma: A tasty way to use leftover idlis
What's the story
Idli upma is a delicious South Indian dish made by giving leftover idlis a flavorful makeover. It combines crumbled idlis with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, green chilies, and a few simple spices. Quick to prepare and easy to customize, this dish is a great option for breakfast or an evening snack. It also helps reduce food waste by turning leftover idlis into a satisfying meal.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
To prepare idli upma, you need four to five leftover idlis, one chopped onion, one or two green chilies, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a little oil.
You can also add urad dal, chana dal, turmeric powder, and salt for extra flavor.
Grated carrots and green peas are optional additions that bring color, texture, and some extra nutrients to the dish.
#2
Preparing the ingredients
Start by crumbling the leftover idlis into small pieces using your fingers or a fork.
Keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add urad dal and chana dal. Let them turn lightly golden before adding curry leaves, chopped green chilies, and onions.
Cook the onions until they turn soft and translucent. Add a pinch of turmeric powder and salt.
#3
Cooking idli upma to perfection
Add the crumbled idlis to the prepared onion mixture and gently toss everything together.
Mix well so the idli pieces absorb the seasoning evenly.
If the mixture feels too dry, sprinkle a little water over it. Cover the pan and cook on low heat for two to three minutes.
Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Finish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice for a refreshing touch.
#4
Nutritional value of idli upma
Idli upma provides carbohydrates from the rice and urad dal used in idli batter, making it a source of energy.
The urad dal also contributes some plant-based protein, while vegetables such as carrots and peas provide dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Its nutritional value depends on the ingredients and the amount of oil used.
Adding vegetables and keeping the oil moderate can make it a more balanced breakfast.
#5
Tips for making delicious idli upma
Use refrigerated leftover idlis because they are firmer and easier to crumble than freshly steamed ones.
This also helps prevent the dish from becoming mushy. Avoid adding too much water while cooking. Use a gentle hand when mixing to retain some texture.
You can adjust the green chilies to suit your spice preference and add roasted peanuts or cashews for an extra crunch.