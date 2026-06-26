Turmeric avocado spread: Our new favorite dip
What's the story
Turmeric avocado spread is the perfect combination of creamy and spicy, and is the perfect way to add a healthy twist to your meals. The vibrant color and unique flavor of this spread can elevate any dish, be it toast or sandwich. Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, while avocados are packed with healthy fats. Together, they make a nutritious, delicious topping.
Tip 1
Choosing ripe avocados
Choosing the right avocado is key to getting a creamy spread. Go for avocados that are slightly soft when you press them gently. If they are too hard, leave them at room temperature for a few days until ripe. A ripe avocado will have a smooth texture and mild flavor, which goes well with turmeric.
Tip 2
Adding fresh turmeric
Fresh turmeric root gives an earthy flavor and vibrant color to your spread. Peel and grate fresh turmeric before adding it to your mixture for the best results. If fresh turmeric is not available, you can use ground turmeric as an alternative, but fresh gives a more robust taste.
Tip 3
Balancing flavors with lemon juice
Lemon juice not only balances the flavors of your spread but also adds a refreshing tanginess. It also prevents the avocado from browning, keeping your spread looking appetizing for longer. Add lemon juice according to taste, making sure it complements, rather than overpowers, the other ingredients.
Tip 4
Enhancing texture with olive oil
Olive oil adds richness and smoothness to your turmeric avocado spread. Use high-quality extra-virgin olive oil for the best flavor profile. Drizzle in olive oil while mixing to achieve your desired consistency, whether you prefer it thicker or creamier.
Tip 5
Storing your spread properly
To keep your turmeric avocado spread fresh, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This way, it can last for up to three days without losing its taste or texture. When ready to use, give it a good stir before serving to ensure even distribution of flavors throughout the mixture.