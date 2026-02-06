Sustainable living: How to make products last longer

In Africa, sustainable living is becoming a priority, as people look for ways to minimize waste and conserve resources. One of the most effective ways to do that is by extending the lifespan of everyday products. Not only does this reduce environmental impact, but it also saves money in the long run. Here are five practical hacks that can help extend the longevity of everyday items, contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Tip 1 Proper cleaning techniques Regular cleaning can go a long way in keeping your products in good shape. For instance, electronic devices should be wiped with a dry cloth to avoid dust accumulation. Kitchen utensils should be washed with mild soap and water, and dried immediately to avoid rusting or corrosion. By following proper cleaning techniques, you can keep your items functional and looking new for a longer time.

Tip 2 Use protective covers Investing in protective covers for electronics, furniture, or vehicles can save them from wear and tear. These covers act as a barrier against dust, moisture, and accidental damage. They are especially useful in harsh climates where exposure to elements can cause rapid deterioration. A small investment in protective gear can save you a lot of money on repairs or replacements down the line.

Tip 3 Repair instead of replace Emphasizing repair over replacement is the key to sustainability. Many products have easily fixable issues that don't require a complete replacement. For example, sewing up torn clothes or replacing batteries in gadgets are simple fixes that extend product life significantly. Encouraging local repair services also supports community economies, while reducing waste.

Tip 4 Store items properly Proper storage is key to keeping your products in good shape. Keep electronics in cool, dry places away from direct sunlight; store clothes folded neatly or hung up in a closet; keep kitchen appliances covered when not in use. Proper storage prevents unnecessary damage and keeps items organized and accessible.