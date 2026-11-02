How to block hackers by automating device updates
What's the story
In today's digital age, keeping your devices secure is more important than ever. With the increasing number of cyber threats, regular security updates are a must to protect your personal information and data. However, many people tend to forget or ignore these updates, leaving their devices vulnerable. Here's how you can automate security updates on your devices so that you don't have to worry about them and stay safe online.
Tip 1
Enable automatic updates on smartphones
Most smartphones have an option to enable automatic updates for both the operating system and apps.
By turning this feature on, you ensure that your device gets the latest security patches as soon as they are available.
Go to your phone's settings menu, look for software updates and app updates, and toggle on the automatic update option.
This way, you will not have to manually check for updates regularly.
Tip 2
Configure update settings on computers
Computers also provide options to automate security updates.
For Windows users, go to Settings, Update and Security, and Windows Update, and enable automatic updates.
Mac users can go to System Preferences, Software Update, and check the box for automatically keeping their Mac updated.
This way, your computer will download and install important updates without any intervention.
Tip 3
Use update management tools for IoT devices
Internet of Things (IoT) devices like smart home appliances also require regular updates to stay secure.
Some manufacturers provide update management tools or apps that let you manage multiple devices from a single interface.
Check if your device has such a tool, and follow the instructions to enable automatic updates.
This way, all connected devices can receive necessary patches without manual effort.
Tip 4
Monitor update notifications regularly
Even with automation enabled, it is important to monitor update notifications regularly.
Sometimes, an update may require user action or confirmation before proceeding.
Keep an eye on any alerts related to pending updates on your device's screen or notification panel, and address these promptly to ensure continued protection against potential threats.