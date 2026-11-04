Plyometric push-ups: The ultimate exercise to upgrade your workout
What's the story
Plyometric push-ups are a killer exercise to build upper body power and explosiveness. By adding a dynamic element to the traditional push-up, you can improve your muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance. This exercise involves pushing off the ground with enough force to lift your hands off the floor, engaging multiple muscle groups. Here's how you can master plyometric push-ups and get the most out of this intense workout.
Tip 1
Proper form is essential
Maintaining proper form during plyometric push-ups is key to avoiding injuries and maximizing benefits.
Start in a standard push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart.
Keep your body straight from head to heels, engaging your core muscles.
As you lower yourself towards the ground, ensure your elbows are at a 45-degree angle to prevent shoulder strain.
Tip 2
Gradually increase intensity
Like any other exercise, it is important to gradually increase the intensity of plyometric push-ups.
Start with a few reps, and increase the number as you get comfortable with the movement.
You can also try different variations, such as clapping push-ups or adding a knee tuck while airborne, to challenge yourself further.
Tip 3
Focus on breathing techniques
Breathing plays a crucial role in maintaining energy levels during plyometric push-ups.
Inhale deeply as you lower yourself toward the ground, and exhale forcefully when pushing off the floor.
Proper breathing helps maintain rhythm and control throughout each repetition.
Tip 4
Incorporate into your routine wisely
To reap the maximum benefits from plyometric push-ups, it is important to incorporate them into your workout routine wisely.
Pair them with complementary exercises, like pull-ups or burpees, for a full-body workout that builds strength and endurance.
Doing so will help you achieve your fitness goals while minimizing the risk of injury.
This way, you can make the most of your training sessions and see the desired results.