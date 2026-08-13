Make your shag cut look more voluminous with these tips
What's the story
Shag cuts have always been a favorite for those looking to add volume to their hair without much fuss. This layered style gives movement and texture, making it an ideal pick for anyone looking to add some oomph to their locks. Whether you have straight or curly hair, a shag cut can be customized to suit your needs. Here are five tips to master shag cuts for effortless volume.
Tip 1
Choose the right length
The length of your shag cut plays a major role in achieving volume.
Shorter layers tend to give more lift at the roots, while longer layers can add movement and flow.
If you have fine hair, a medium-length shag with shorter layers on top can do wonders.
For thicker hair, longer layers may work better to avoid bulkiness.
Tip 2
Layering techniques matter
The way layers are cut also determines how much volume you get from a shag cut.
Point-cutting or razor-cutting techniques can soften edges and add texture without making your hair look too thin.
Ask your stylist about these techniques to see how they can be applied to your specific hair type.
Tip 3
Product selection is key
Using the right products is essential for maintaining volume in a shag cut.
Volumizing shampoos and conditioners can help lift roots, while mousse or root-lifting sprays give extra support.
A lightweight styling cream or gel can define layers without weighing them down.
Tip 4
Blow-drying techniques enhance volume
Blow-drying is key to getting that voluminous look with a shag cut.
Use a round brush while blow-drying to lift roots away from the scalp.
Blow-drying upside down is another trick that helps create more body and bounce in the hair.
Tip 5
Regular trims maintain shape
Regular trims are essential to keep your shag cut looking fresh and voluminous.
Every six to eight weeks, visit your stylist for touch-ups on layers and ends, so that your style does not lose its shape over time.
This way, you keep your hair healthy and your cut's intended volume.