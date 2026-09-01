How to nail messy hairstyles
What's the story
Messy hairstyles have always been a favorite for their effortless look and versatility. They give you a relaxed, carefree vibe that can be worn on almost any occasion. Be it for a casual day out or a more formal event, mastering the art of messy hairstyles can add a unique touch to your appearance. Here are some practical tips and tricks to help you achieve that perfect messy look.
Tip 1
Use texture products wisely
Texture products like sea salt sprays and texturizing creams are your best friends when it comes to messy hairstyles.
These products add volume and hold without making your hair stiff.
Apply them on damp hair before styling for best results. A little goes a long way, so start with a small amount and add more if needed.
Tip 2
Embrace natural waves
Working with your natural wave pattern can make achieving a messy hairstyle much easier.
If your hair is straight, try braiding it overnight or using a curling wand on low heat to create waves.
Once you have the waves, run your fingers through your hair to break them up into softer curls.
Tip 3
Don't forget the bobby pins
Bobby pins are key to keeping your messy hairstyle in place without making it look too polished.
Use them sparingly to secure loose strands, or add volume at the roots by pinning small sections underneath larger ones.
This trick keeps the overall look relaxed, yet put together.
Tip 4
Experiment with accessories
Accessories like headbands, scarves, or clips can add an extra element of interest to messy hairstyles while also serving practical purposes, like holding back flyaways or adding volume at the crown.
Choose accessories that complement your outfit and personal style for an effortless blend.
Tip 5
Practice makes perfect
Like any other skill, mastering messy hairstyles takes practice and patience.
Do not be disheartened if it does not turn out perfect the first time.
Keep experimenting with different techniques and products until you find what works best for you.
Remember, the key is consistency over perfection in achieving that laid-back, yet stylish, look.