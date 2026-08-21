Flipped-out hairstyle: A simple trick for extra volume
What's the story
The flipped-out hairstyle is a timeless classic that adds volume and flair to your look. This style is perfect for those who want to add a bit of bounce and movement to their hair without going overboard with products or tools. Whether you are going for a casual day out or a more polished look, mastering the flipped-out technique can give you that effortless elegance. Here is how to achieve this iconic hairstyle.
Tip 1
Choosing the right tools
Selecting the right tools is essential for nailing the flipped-out hairstyle.
A round brush is a must-have, as it helps in creating volume at the roots and flipping out the ends.
A blow dryer with a concentrator nozzle will give you precision while styling.
Also, a good quality heat protectant spray will keep your hair safe from damage while adding shine.
Tip 2
Perfecting your blow-dry technique
The secret to a perfect flipped-out look lies in your blow-dry technique.
Start by towel-drying your hair and apply a volumizing mousse evenly from roots to tips.
Using medium heat, blow-dry your hair upside down for added lift at the roots.
Once dry, section your hair, and use the round brush to flip out the ends as you dry each section.
Tip 3
Adding volume with teasing
Teasing is another effective way to add volume to your flipped-out hairstyle.
Take small sections of hair at the crown and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush.
Smooth over with a soft bristle brush for an even finish, without flattening all the volume you've created.
Tip 4
Finishing touches for staying power
To ensure that your flipped-out style stays in place all day long, finish off with a light mist of hairspray. This will give you hold without making your hair stiff or crunchy.
If you want to add more shine, you can use an anti-frizz serum on the ends of your hair. This will keep them looking smooth and polished all day long.