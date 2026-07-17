Create a French twist hairstyle in 5 easy steps
What's the story
The French twist is a timeless hairstyle that can be both elegant and practical. Perfect for formal events or a polished everyday look, it gives you an effortless sophistication. Mastering the French twist can take your hairstyling skills to the next level. With a few simple steps and some practice, you can achieve this classic look without professional help. Here's how to master the *French twist* hairstyle with ease and style.
Tools needed
Gather your tools and products
To create a perfect French twist, you need a few basic tools: bobby pins, a fine-tooth comb, and hairspray.
These essentials will help you secure your hairstyle in place and give it volume.
A mirror is also essential to ensure symmetry while styling.
Using these tools correctly will make your French twist more manageable and long-lasting.
Hair preparation
Start with clean, dry hair
Clean, dry hair is key to achieving a flawless French twist.
Wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner to remove any product buildup that might make it difficult to hold the style.
Once your hair is completely dry, brush it thoroughly to get rid of tangles.
If you have fine hair, consider using a volumizing mousse or spray for added texture before styling.
Volume technique
Create volume at the crown
To add volume at the crown, take a section of hair from the top of your head and tease it gently with a fine-tooth comb.
This trick gives you more lift and makes your twist look fuller.
Smooth the top layer over the teased section for a polished finish, and secure this volume with hairspray for extra hold.
Twisting method
Twist and secure your hair
Start by gathering all your hair at the nape of your neck as if you are making a low ponytail.
Twist this section tightly toward one side until it forms a rope-like structure along its length.
Wrap this twisted section around itself into an upward coil against your head's base, and secure it tightly using bobby pins, ensuring no loose ends are visible.
Final touch
Finish with hairspray for hold
Once satisfied with how secure everything feels, finish off by spraying generously all over with hairspray.
This ensures longevity throughout wear time, without compromising comfort levels.
Remember to avoid over-spraying near roots, as this could lead to stiffness rather than the flexibility desired in final results.