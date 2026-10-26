Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana: Try this yoga pose to improve flexibility
What's the story
The Revolved Head to Knee Pose, or Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana, is a challenging yoga pose that combines balance, flexibility, and strength. It requires you to twist your torso while keeping one leg extended and the other bent. This pose improves your focus, enhances your balance, and stretches your spine and hamstrings. Regular practice can help you achieve better posture and increased body awareness.
Basics
Understanding the basics of the pose
To perform the Revolved Head to Knee Pose, sit with one leg extended forward and the other bent inward.
As you twist your torso toward the extended leg, reach for its foot with both hands.
This position requires core engagement to maintain balance and prevent strain on the back.
Benefits
Benefits of practicing regularly
Practicing this pose regularly can offer a range of benefits, including improved flexibility in the spine and hamstrings.
It also helps detoxify internal organs by stimulating digestion through the twisting motion.
Additionally, it enhances concentration by requiring mental focus to maintain balance.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is forcing the twist without proper alignment, which can lead to injury.
It is important to keep both hips grounded to avoid uneven weight distribution.
Another mistake is neglecting breath control; deep breathing is essential for relaxation and achieving full range of motion.
Tips
Tips for beginners
Beginners should start by mastering simpler poses that build core strength before attempting this advanced twist.
Using props like blocks or straps can help in achieving proper alignment without compromising safety.
Practicing under guidance ensures correct technique is maintained throughout the learning process.