Want a classy hairstyle? Try a side-parted ponytail
What's the story
The side-parted ponytail is a classic hairstyle that combines elegance and simplicity. It is versatile enough to be worn on different occasions, be it a casual outing or a formal event. This hairstyle is all about the right parting and tying techniques, making it look effortlessly chic. With a few tips and tricks, anyone can master this timeless look.
Tip 1
Choosing the right parting
Choosing the right side parting is key to achieving a balanced ponytail.
Use a comb to create a clean line on either side of your head, depending on which side you prefer.
A deeper part can add volume and drama, while a subtle one gives a more understated look.
Experiment with different widths until you find what suits your face shape best.
Tip 2
Securing your ponytail properly
Once you have decided on the parting, it is time to secure your ponytail properly.
Use an elastic band that matches your hair color for a seamless look.
For added security and style, wrap a small section of hair around the base of the ponytail before securing it with bobby pins or an additional band.
Tip 3
Adding volume and texture
To add volume and texture to your side-parted ponytail, consider using volumizing products or teasing sections of hair at the crown of your head.
Lightly backcombing can give you extra lift without making it look messy.
Texturizing sprays can also help maintain volume throughout the day.
Tip 4
Accessorizing your ponytail
Accessorizing can take your side-parted ponytail from ordinary to extraordinary in no time.
Headbands, decorative pins, or clips can add personality and flair without overshadowing the elegance of this classic style.
Choose accessories that complement your outfit and occasion for maximum impact.