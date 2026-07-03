Step up your hair game with tousled layers
What's the story
Tousled layers are a timeless hairstyle that adds volume and movement to your hair. This versatile look can be adapted to suit various hair types and lengths, making it a popular choice for many. With the right techniques, you can achieve effortlessly chic tousled layers that enhance your natural beauty. Here are some practical tips and insights on how to master this classic hairstyle.
Tip 1
Choosing the right cut
Selecting the right haircut is essential for achieving tousled layers. Talk to your stylist about your face shape and hair texture. Long or medium-length hair works best with this style, as it allows more room for layering. Ask for long, soft layers that blend seamlessly into each other, giving you volume without losing length.
Tip 2
Styling products for volume
To achieve that tousled look, the right styling products are a must. A volumizing mousse or spray can do wonders in adding lift at the roots. Apply these products on damp hair before blow-drying to get maximum volume. A sea salt spray can also give you texture and hold, making your layers more defined.
Tip 3
Blow-drying techniques
Blow-drying is key to getting those perfect, tousled layers. Use a round brush while blow-drying to lift the roots and create body in your hair. Dry your hair upside down for added volume at the roots. Once dry, use your fingers instead of a comb or brush to separate the layers gently.
Tip 4
Finishing touches with tools
Using tools like curling irons or flat irons can add an extra dimension to your tousled layers. Curl small sections of hair away from your face with a curling iron for soft waves, or use a flat iron for straightening some pieces for contrast in texture. Finish off with a light-hold hairspray to keep everything in place without weighing down your style.