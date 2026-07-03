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Step up your hair game with tousled layers

By Simran Jeet 03:50 pm Jul 03, 202603:50 pm

What's the story

Tousled layers are a timeless hairstyle that adds volume and movement to your hair. This versatile look can be adapted to suit various hair types and lengths, making it a popular choice for many. With the right techniques, you can achieve effortlessly chic tousled layers that enhance your natural beauty. Here are some practical tips and insights on how to master this classic hairstyle.