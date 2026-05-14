Want retro glam hair? Try vintage curls

Vintage pin curls are a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time. This technique, popularized in the early to mid-20th century, gives hair a glamorous wave and volume. Unlike modern hairstyling methods, pin curls are gentle on hair and can be done at home with minimal tools. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of vintage pin curls and achieve that timeless look.

Tools selection Choosing the right tools To get perfect pin curls, you need to have the right tools. A wide-tooth comb is essential for detangling your hair without damaging it. Bobby pins should be sturdy enough to hold your curls in place all day long. A good quality setting lotion or mousse can provide the necessary hold and shine. Having these tools handy will make the process much easier.

Hair preparation Preparing your hair Proper preparation is key to achieving lasting pin curls. Start with clean, dry hair; dirty or overly oily hair can make it hard for products to adhere properly. Apply a setting lotion or mousse evenly throughout your hair to give it grip and hold. This step ensures that each curl retains its shape once styled.

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Hair sectioning Sectioning your hair Sectioning your hair is key to getting even pin curls. Divide your hair into four sections: two on the top, and two on the bottom. Clip away the top sections while you work on the bottom ones first. This way, you can focus on one section at a time without getting distracted by other parts of your hair.

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Curl creation Creating perfect curls Start by taking small sections of hair from one of the bottom sections, and wrap them around your finger to form a curl. Secure each curl with a bobby pin close to the scalp for maximum volume retention. Repeat this process until all of the bottom section is curled before moving on to another part of your head.