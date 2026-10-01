Waterfall braids: A pretty hairstyle for every occasion
What's the story
Waterfall braids are an elegant hairstyle that gives a touch of sophistication to any occasion. The style is characterized by cascading strands of hair, which look like a waterfall. It is perfect for both casual and formal events, and can be done on different hair types and lengths. With a few simple steps, you can master this beautiful braid and add versatility to your hairstyling repertoire.
Tip 1
Preparing your hair
Before starting, make sure your hair is clean and dry.
Use a good quality conditioner to ensure your hair is smooth and tangle-free.
If you have fine or straight hair, consider using a volumizing mousse to add some texture.
For those with curly or wavy hair, you may want to straighten your locks slightly for easier braiding.
Tip 2
Sectioning the hair
Start by parting your hair down the middle or side, depending on your preference.
Take a small section of hair from the front on one side of the head. This section will be the beginning of your waterfall braid.
Make sure this section is even and well-combed for a neat appearance.
Tip 3
Creating the waterfall effect
Begin by dividing the selected section into three parts, as you would in a regular braid.
Start braiding by crossing the outer sections over the middle one, but let go of the bottom strand each time you cross over.
This creates the waterfall effect, as new strands are added from above while old ones fall out below.
Tip 4
Securing your braid
Once you reach behind your ear or desired length along one side of your head, secure it temporarily with a clip or small elastic band, if needed.
Repeat similar steps on the opposite side, using the same technique, until both sides meet at the back center point, where they can be joined together neatly without any visible gaps between them.