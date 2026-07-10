Artisans use a set of basic tools to sculpt clay masks

Exploring the craft of molding clay masks

By Simran Jeet 01:02 pm Jul 10, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

African clay masks are famous for their artistic and cultural significance. They are made using traditional techniques that have been passed down generations. These masks are not just art pieces, but also represent the history and identity of different African communities. Knowing how to mold these masks gives an insight into the rich heritage and craftsmanship involved in their creation.