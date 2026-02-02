TechBytes: How to mute unknown callers on your phone

Managing unknown callers can be a hassle in today's digital age. However, with the right settings and tools, you can easily silence these unwanted interruptions. Most smartphones come with built-in features that allow users to filter calls from unknown numbers. By tweaking these settings, you can ensure that only the calls you want to receive get through, keeping your phone free from spam and telemarketers.

Tip 1 Use built-in call blocking features Most smartphones come with in-built call blocking features that can be used to silence unknown callers. For instance, iPhones have a setting that sends unknown callers directly to voicemail. Android devices also have similar features in their dialer apps where users can block or send unknown numbers directly to voicemail. Tinkering with these settings can drastically reduce the number of unwanted calls.

Tip 2 Enable Do Not Disturb mode Do Not Disturb mode is another effective way to deal with unknown callers. When enabled, this mode restricts incoming calls to only those from your contacts or favorites list. This way, all other calls, including those from unknown numbers, are silenced until you decide to check them. It's an easy way to ensure your peace is not disturbed by unwanted interruptions.

Tip 3 Utilize third-party call blocking apps If your phone's native features don't cut it, third-party call blocking apps are a great alternative. These apps come with advanced filtering options and regularly updated databases of spam numbers. They can automatically identify and block unwanted calls, even before they reach you. Most of these apps are available for free or at a nominal subscription fee and offer customizable settings according to your needs.

