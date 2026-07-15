Can't open a jar? Try these 5 simple tricks
What's the story
Opening jar lids can be a frustrating task, especially when they seem tightly sealed. However, with the right techniques, you can make this task easier and more efficient. Whether you're dealing with a stubborn pickle jar or a tightly sealed spice container, these tips will help you open lids without much hassle. Here are some practical methods to consider.
Tip 1
Use hot water for stubborn lids
One of the most effective ways to loosen a tight jar lid is by using hot water.
Simply run hot water over the lid for about thirty seconds. The heat causes the metal lid to expand slightly, making it easier to twist off.
Make sure the jar is not too hot to handle before attempting to open it.
Tip 2
Rubber gloves for better grip
Sometimes, all you need is a better grip to open a stubborn jar lid.
Rubber gloves can provide just that by increasing friction between your hands and the lid.
This added grip makes it easier to twist off even the most stubborn of lids without slipping.
Tip 3
Spoon under the lid
If you're having trouble opening a jar, try inserting a spoon under the edge of the lid.
Gently pry upwards with the spoon until you hear a small pop sound, indicating that the vacuum seal has been broken.
Once this seal is broken, you should find it much easier to open the jar by hand.
Tip 4
Jar opener tool assistance
For those who frequently struggle with opening jars, investing in a jar opener tool might be worth it.
These tools are specifically designed to assist in removing jar lids by providing additional leverage and grip.
They come in various designs and sizes, catering to different types of jars and lids, making them a handy addition to any kitchen.
Tip 5
Tap around the lid perimeter
Another simple trick involves tapping around the perimeter of the lid with a spoon or knife handle.
Gently tap all around until you feel some give or movement in the lid's seal.
This method works by breaking any vacuum seal that may have formed over time, making it easier to twist off by hand afterward.