Delicious ways to pair beetroots with walnuts
What's the story
Beetroots and walnuts are two of the most versatile ingredients that can easily elevate any dish. Both are packed with nutrients and lend a unique flavor profile to any meal. Beetroots lend an earthy sweetness, while walnuts add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Together, they make a great combination that can be used in salads, soups, or even as a side dish. Here are some ways to use beetroots and walnuts.
Dish 1
Roasted beetroot salad with walnuts
Roasting beetroots brings out their natural sweetness, making them the perfect base for salads. Tossing roasted beetroots with walnuts adds a satisfying crunch and depth of flavor. You can add fresh greens like arugula or spinach for an extra layer of taste and nutrition. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper enhances the flavors without overpowering them.
Dish 2
Beetroot soup topped with walnut pesto
Beetroot soup is a comforting dish that can be made even more delicious with a dollop of walnut pesto. The creamy texture of the soup pairs well with the nutty pesto made from blended walnuts, basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. This combination not only adds complexity to the soup but also boosts its nutritional value.
Dish 3
Beetroot and walnut dip
A beetroot and walnut dip makes for an excellent appetizer or snack option. Blending cooked beetroots with toasted walnuts creates a smooth spread that goes well with crackers or fresh vegetables. Adding garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and spices like cumin or coriander can further enhance its flavor profile.
Dish 4
Grilled beetroots with walnut crumble
Grilling beetroots brings out their smoky flavors while softening them slightly. Topping grilled beetroot slices with a walnut crumble adds texture, contrast, and nutty richness. The crumble can be made by mixing crushed walnuts with breadcrumbs seasoned with herbs such as thyme or rosemary before sprinkling it over the grilled beetroots.