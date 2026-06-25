Try this healthy combo

Delicious ways to pair beetroots with walnuts

By Simran Jeet 11:19 am Jun 25, 202611:19 am

What's the story

Beetroots and walnuts are two of the most versatile ingredients that can easily elevate any dish. Both are packed with nutrients and lend a unique flavor profile to any meal. Beetroots lend an earthy sweetness, while walnuts add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Together, they make a great combination that can be used in salads, soups, or even as a side dish. Here are some ways to use beetroots and walnuts.