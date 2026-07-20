Pair turmeric and cauliflower for healthier meals!
What's the story
Cauliflower and turmeric are two ingredients gaining popularity for their anti-inflammatory properties. While cauliflower is rich in antioxidants, turmeric has curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory effects. Together, they make a great pair to whip up delicious, healthy meals. Here are some tips to include these ingredients in your diet to enjoy their benefits.
Dish 1
Roasted cauliflower with turmeric
Roasting cauliflower with turmeric makes a simple, delicious dish.
Toss cauliflower florets with olive oil, turmeric powder, salt, and pepper.
Roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
This dish can be served as a side or added to salads for extra crunch and flavor.
Dish 2
Turmeric cauliflower soup
A creamy turmeric cauliflower soup is perfect for cooler days.
Cook cauliflower with onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and turmeric until soft.
Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This soup not only warms you up, but also gives you the anti-inflammatory benefits of its ingredients.
Dish 3
Stir-fried cauliflower with turmeric
Stir-frying cauliflower with turmeric makes for a quick and nutritious meal option.
Heat some oil in a pan, add sliced onions, garlic, ginger, and cauliflower florets.
Sprinkle turmeric powder over the vegetables, and stir-fry until tender but crisp.
This dish goes well with rice or quinoa.
Dish 4
Cauliflower rice infused with turmeric
For a low-carb alternative to regular rice dishes, try making cauliflower rice infused with turmeric.
Grate fresh cauliflower into rice-sized pieces using a food processor or grater.
Saute the grated cauliflower in olive oil, along with turmeric powder, salt, and pepper until tender.
Serve it as a base for your favorite stir-fry or curry dishes.