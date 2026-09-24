Get bouncy spiral curls at home with these easy tips
What's the story
Spiral curls are the perfect way to add volume and bounce to your hair. With the right tools and techniques, you can achieve these curls at home without spending a fortune at salons. Be it a special occasion or just a day when you want to look fabulous, knowing how to create spiral curls can be a game-changer. Here are some practical tips and tricks to get those perfect spiral curls.
Tool selection
Choosing the right curling iron
Choosing the right curling iron is key to get perfect spiral curls.
Go for a barrel size that matches the curl tightness you want; smaller barrels give tighter spirals, while larger ones give loose waves. A one-inch barrel is commonly preferred for medium-sized curls.
Also, make sure your curling iron has adjustable heat settings to avoid damaging your hair.
Hair preparation
Preparing your hair properly
Before you start curling, prepping your hair is essential.
Begin with clean, dry hair, and apply a heat protectant to shield your strands from damage.
You can also use a volumizing mousse or spray to add texture and hold.
Section your hair into manageable parts; this will make the curling process easier and ensure even results.
Curling method
Mastering the curling technique
To get perfect spiral curls, wrap small sections of hair around the barrel of the curling iron.
Make sure you wrap them in the same direction for all the curls, so they blend well together.
Hold each section for about ten seconds before releasing it gently.
For added definition, you can pin each curl in place until it cools down completely.
Final steps
Finishing touches for lasting hold
Once all your curls are done, gently separate them with fingers instead of a comb or brush; this keeps them intact without losing their shape or bounce.
Finish off with a light-hold hairspray for extra staying power, without making your hair feel stiff or crunchy.