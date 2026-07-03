How to pit cherries without staining your hands
What's the story
Pitting cherries can be a messy affair, but with the right techniques, you can get it done efficiently without staining your hands or kitchen. Whether you're preparing them for a pie or just want to enjoy them fresh, knowing how to pit cherries like a pro can save you time and effort. Here are some practical tips and tricks to make the process easier and cleaner.
Tip 1
Use a simple straw method
One of the easiest ways to pit cherries is with a straw. Just take a regular drinking straw and push it through the stem end of the cherry. This should push the pit out from the other side. This method is quick and doesn't require any special tools, making it perfect for those who want an easy solution at home.
Tip 2
Invest in a cherry pitter tool
For those who frequently work with large amounts of cherries, investing in a cherry pitter tool can be worth it. These gadgets are specifically designed to remove pits quickly and cleanly. They come in different designs, some even allowing you to pit multiple cherries at once, saving you time if you're preparing large batches.
Tip 3
Freeze cherries before pitting
Freezing cherries before pitting can make the process easier. Once frozen, let them thaw slightly so they're still firm but not completely frozen. The slight freezing makes the flesh firmer and easier to handle while pitting. This trick is especially useful if you're dealing with overripe cherries that might otherwise squish easily.
Tip 4
Use paper towels for clean-up
To keep your kitchen clean while pitting cherries, keep some paper towels handy. Place them under your working area to catch any juice or residue that may spill during the process. This way, you can easily dispose of any mess without staining surfaces or spending too much time cleaning up later.