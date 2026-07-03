One of the easiest ways to pit cherries is with a straw

How to pit cherries without staining your hands

By Vinita Jain 10:58 am Jul 03, 202610:58 am

What's the story

Pitting cherries can be a messy affair, but with the right techniques, you can get it done efficiently without staining your hands or kitchen. Whether you're preparing them for a pie or just want to enjoy them fresh, knowing how to pit cherries like a pro can save you time and effort. Here are some practical tips and tricks to make the process easier and cleaner.