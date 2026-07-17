Try this fun idea for your next outing with friends
What's the story
Board game cafe meetups are a fun way to connect with friends, meet new people, and enjoy some quality games. But planning one can be a bit tricky. From picking the right venue to making sure everyone has fun, there are a lot of things to consider. Here are five practical tips to help you plan a successful board game cafe meetup that everyone will remember.
Venue selection
Choose the right venue
Selecting the right venue is key to a successful meetup.
Look for cafes that have a good selection of games, comfortable seating, and enough space for your group.
Check if they have any special deals or discounts for large groups.
Also, consider the location's accessibility and whether it fits within everyone's budget.
Time management
Set a clear time frame
Establishing a clear time frame helps in keeping the meetup organized and ensures that everyone is on the same page.
Decide on a start and end time, and communicate this clearly to all participants.
This way, you can plan your schedule accordingly and make sure that everyone gets to play their favorite games without feeling rushed.
Game selection
Communicate game preferences in advance
Before the meetup, ask participants about their game preferences or any specific titles they would like to play.
This way, you can ensure that there's something for everyone and avoid any last-minute disagreements over what games to play.
Knowing everyone's preferences in advance also helps in planning how many tables or setups will be needed.
Refreshments planning
Plan for refreshments
Food and drinks are an essential part of any meetup.
Check if the cafe has a menu that caters to different dietary needs, such as vegetarian or gluten-free options.
You could also encourage participants to bring snacks or shareables, which can make the gathering more enjoyable and less expensive.
Inclusivity tips
Encourage participation from all skill levels
To make your meetup inclusive, it's important to consider the varying skill levels of your guests.
Choose games that are easy to learn and can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of how experienced they are.
This way, you can ensure that both seasoned players and newcomers have an equally enjoyable time.
This approach fosters a welcoming environment where everyone can participate fully and enjoy the experience together.