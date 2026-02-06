How to politely inform someone you're running late

Being late is sometimes unavoidable, and in such cases, it's important to inform others politely. Whether you're running late for a meeting or a social gathering, communicating effectively can help maintain good relationships. Here are five polite ways to let someone know you're delayed. These methods ensure that your message is clear and respectful, minimizing any potential inconvenience caused by your tardiness.

Tip 1 Use a simple text message A straightforward text message is the quickest way to inform someone of your delay. Keep the message short and to the point, mentioning your estimated arrival time. For example, "I'm running late by 15 minutes due to traffic." This way, the recipient knows you're aware of the situation and are making an effort to arrive as soon as possible.

Tip 2 Make a brief phone call If possible, a quick phone call can be more personal than a text. It shows that you value the other person's time. Just say something like, "I'm stuck in traffic and will be there in about 20 minutes." This direct approach can help ease any concerns about your absence.

Tip 3 Use an email for formal situations In professional settings, an email may be more appropriate. Keep it concise and professional by stating your delay and expected arrival time. For example, "Dear [Name], I apologize for the inconvenience, but I'm running late due to unforeseen circumstances. I expect to arrive by [time]. Thank you for your understanding." This way, you maintain professionalism while keeping everyone informed.

Tip 4 Apologize sincerely Regardless of how you communicate, it's important to apologize sincerely for the inconvenience caused by your delay. A simple "I'm really sorry for keeping you waiting" goes a long way in expressing your regret and acknowledging the impact of your tardiness on others.