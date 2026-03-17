How to politely point out someone's mistake

Correcting someone's mistake can be a delicate task, particularly if you want to keep the relationship intact. Be it in a professional or personal setting, the way you point out errors can make all the difference in how your feedback is received. Here are five subtle strategies to help you correct mistakes without causing offense or discomfort.

Tip 1 Use 'I' statements for feedback Using "I" statements is a great way to make feedback less accusatory and more personal. For instance, instead of saying, "You did this wrong," try saying, "I noticed something that might need a second look." This approach emphasizes your perspective and reduces the chances of the other person feeling attacked or defensive.

Tip 2 Ask questions instead of giving direct orders Asking questions instead of giving direct orders can make people more open to correction. For example, you could ask, "Have you considered this approach?" or "What do you think about trying this method?" This encourages reflection and self-correction, rather than making them feel like they're being told what to do.

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Tip 3 Focus on the issue, not the person When you focus on the issue at hand and not on the person, it makes it easier to accept corrections. By saying, "There seems to be an error in this part," instead of "You made a mistake," you highlight that it's about the task, not the individual. This way, you keep the relationship intact and make it easier for them to learn from the mistake.

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Tip 4 Offer support and solutions Offering support along with your correction can make it more palatable. By saying something like, "I'm here to help if you want to go over this together," you show that your intention is to help them improve, not criticize them. This way, you create an environment where they feel supported and willing to correct themselves.