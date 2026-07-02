Grid paper is another popular choice among calligraphy beginners

5 papers that make calligraphy easier

By Vinita Jain 02:40 pm Jul 02, 202602:40 pm

What's the story

Practicing calligraphy can be a rewarding experience, especially when you have the right tools. For beginners, choosing the right paper is crucial to developing skills. The best paper can make a world of difference in how your letters look and how easy it is to write. Here are five types of paper that are ideal for calligraphy practice, each with its own unique benefits.