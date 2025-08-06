Candle meditation: Concept and how to practice

Candle meditation, or trataka, is a simple but effective technique. It requires you to focus on the flame of a candle. This practice can improve your concentration, lower stress levels, and improve mental clarity. By directing the gaze of your eyes towards the candle flame, you can train your mind to become more focused and calm. Here's how you can practice candle meditation.

Preparation Setting up your space To start candle meditation, locate a quiet area where you won't be interrupted. Position a candle at eye level two feet away from you. Keep the room dimly lit, so the flame stands out distinctly. Sit comfortably with a straight back, and let your shoulders relax.

Concentration Focusing on the flame Light the candle and try keeping your gaze fixed on its flame (without blinking as much as possible). Focus only on the movement and shape of the flame. If thoughts start popping up, gently redirect your focus back to the candle without judging or getting frustrated.

Breath control Breathing techniques While keeping your attention on the flame, pay attention to how you breathe. Inhale deeply through your nose for four counts, hold for two counts, and then exhale slowly through your mouth for six counts. This rhythmic breathing helps deepen relaxation and sharpen focus during meditation.