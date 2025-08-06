Candle meditation: Concept and how to practice
Candle meditation, or trataka, is a simple but effective technique. It requires you to focus on the flame of a candle. This practice can improve your concentration, lower stress levels, and improve mental clarity. By directing the gaze of your eyes towards the candle flame, you can train your mind to become more focused and calm. Here's how you can practice candle meditation.
Preparation
Setting up your space
To start candle meditation, locate a quiet area where you won't be interrupted. Position a candle at eye level two feet away from you. Keep the room dimly lit, so the flame stands out distinctly. Sit comfortably with a straight back, and let your shoulders relax.
Concentration
Focusing on the flame
Light the candle and try keeping your gaze fixed on its flame (without blinking as much as possible). Focus only on the movement and shape of the flame. If thoughts start popping up, gently redirect your focus back to the candle without judging or getting frustrated.
Breath control
Breathing techniques
While keeping your attention on the flame, pay attention to how you breathe. Inhale deeply through your nose for four counts, hold for two counts, and then exhale slowly through your mouth for six counts. This rhythmic breathing helps deepen relaxation and sharpen focus during meditation.
Visualization
Closing your eyes
After concentrating on the candle flame and your thoughts start to drift, gently return your focus without judgment. When your eyes tear up naturally, close them and imagine the flame inside you. This technique improves mind-body connection, encouraging tranquility and inner peace with regular practice. It fits your personal mindfulness goals.