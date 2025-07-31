Bedtime routine: 5 rituals for better sleep 

Establishing a calming bedtime routine can do wonders for your sleep wellness. By adding simple rituals to your nightly schedule, you can create a relaxing environment to unwind and catch some much-needed Zzzs. These practices signal your body to wind down, leading to a smoother transition to sleep. Here are five effective bedtime rituals that promote better sleep wellness and overall well-being.

Digital detox Unplug from electronics Reducing screen time before bed is essential to improve your sleep quality. The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, and computers can disrupt the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Try unplugging at least an hour before going to bed. Instead of scrolling through social media or watching videos, you could read a book or try some other relaxing activity.

Deep breathing Practice mindful breathing Mindful breathing exercises can help calm down the mind and prepare the body to sleep. Spend five to ten minutes focusing on deep breathing techniques like diaphragmatic breathing or the 4-7-8 method. These exercises promote relaxation by lowering stress levels and heart rate, making it easier to fall asleep quickly.

Sleep sanctuary Create a relaxing environment Transform your bedroom into your own peaceful retreat by optimizing its environment for sleep. Keep the room cool, dark, and quiet to minimize disturbances during the night. If necessary, consider using blackout curtains or an eye mask. Also, incorporating soothing scents like lavender through essential oils or candles can further enhance relaxation.

Regular routine Establish consistent sleep schedule Staying consistent with your sleep schedule helps regulate your body's internal clock, thus improving your sleep quality over time. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. This reinforces your body's natural circadian rhythm and makes it easier to fall asleep at night.