Word of the Day: Endeavor

The word "endeavor" refers to a serious or determined effort to achieve something. It can be used as both a noun and a verb. When someone "endeavors," they are putting in hard work or striving toward a goal, often with purpose and persistence. It suggests dedication and intent in action.

Origin Origin of the word "Endeavor" comes from the Old French phrase mettre en devoir, meaning "to make it one's duty." It evolved into Middle English as endeveren, which meant to try hard or make an effort. Over time, "endeavor" came to signify not just effort, but the pursuit of meaningful or noble goals.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'endeavor' Synonyms for "endeavor" include: attempt, effort, try, undertaking, venture, strive, pursuit, and mission. These words express the idea of working toward a goal with dedication and intention. What sets "endeavor" apart is its tone of purpose, it makes the action feel thoughtful, challenging, and worthy of recognition.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "endeavor" is used in various scenarios: "She launched a new business as an 'endeavor' to support rural artisans." "The scientists continue their 'endeavor' to find a sustainable energy source." "He will 'endeavor' to improve his skills before the next competition."