5 creative ways to reuse citrus peels 

Citrus peels are usually thrown away, but they offer a lot that can be utilized for wellness. These colorful peels are packed with essential oils and nutrients, which makes them an excellent resource for health and beauty. By reusing citrus peels, you not only minimize waste but also utilize their natural properties to improve your well-being. Here are five creative ways to use citrus peels for wellness.

Freshen air Natural air freshener You can also use citrus peels as a natural air freshener to refresh your home. Just simmer the peels in water on the stove and let their fragrant oils spread out into the air. This is an eco-friendly alternative to chemical-based air fresheners and gives a refreshing aroma which can even lift your mood.

Exfoliate skin DIY citrus scrub Transform citrus peels into a homemade scrub! Simply dry and grind them into a fine powder and mix them with sugar or salt and coconut oil to create an exfoliating scrub. It will remove dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling smooth. The natural oils in the peel lend an extra layer of moisture, which improves your skin health.

Clean naturally Infused vinegar cleaner To make an all-purpose cleaner, start by putting citrus peels in a jar. Next, submerge the peels in vinegar. Leave it undisturbed for two weeks to allow infusion. Once the waiting period is over, strain the peels. The leftover vinegar solution cuts through grease and grime very effectively and leaves a pleasant, natural scent in your entire home.

Brew tea Herbal tea blend Dried citrus peels can also be added to herbal tea blends for an extra burst of flavor and vitamin C boost. Just dry the peels thoroughly before adding them to your favorite tea mix or steeping them alone in hot water. Voila! You have got a refreshing beverage that supports immune health.