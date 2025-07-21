5 ways to use sunlight for mental health 

Sunlight is an essential element to keep our mental wellness in check. Being exposed to natural light can help balance mood, improve sleep cycles, and enhance overall mental health . By including some sunlight habits in our daily lives, we can naturally improve our mental wellness. Here are five such sunlight habits that you can easily include in your life to keep mental wellness in check, without any medication or therapy.

Morning sunlight exposure Starting the day with a dose of morning sunlight can have a profound effect on one's mood and energy. The early morning sun regulates the body's internal clock, which helps in sleeping better at night. Just 15 minutes outside in the morning light can boost serotonin levels, which are linked to a better mood and focus during the day.

Outdoor physical activity Participating in outdoor physical activities, like walking or jogging in the daytime, merges exercise benefits with sunlight exposure. This two-pronged approach boosts endorphin production and keeps stress levels at bay. Even a brief stroll on lunch breaks or after work can give enough sunlight to uplift mental health.

Creating a sunlit workspace Arranging workspaces by the window exposes you to natural light while working indoors. It has been proven that natural light reduces eye strain and helps you concentrate better than artificial lighting. Keeping desks near windows allows you to enjoy consistent daylight, which can make you more productive and regulate your mood better.

Weekend nature outings Spending weekends outdoors in nature means more time under the sun, unlike in cities. Whether you hike or head for a picnic, you're not just exercising but also getting more natural light than you would normally. This is particularly true from the little time you spend outdoors during weekdays stuck indoors. These outdoor fun adventures are essential to improve mental wellness with more exposure to nature.