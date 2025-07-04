De-stress with these 5 relaxing nature walks
What's the story
Nature walks are the easiest way to boost wellness, particularly for those new to improving physical and mental health. These walks allow you to connect with nature, relieve stress, and get moving without needing special equipment or training. Different trails can also expose you to new surroundings and experiences that positively affect your overall well-being. Here are five nature walks that can help beginners get started on their wellness journey.
City escape
Urban park trails
Most urban parks have well-maintained trails that are ideal for beginners. These trails provide a convenient escape from the city, as well as the benefits of fresh air and greenery. In fact, walking in urban parks can reduce stress levels by as much as 12%, making them the perfect choice for anyone looking for a quick wellness boost without straying too far from home.
Ocean breeze
Coastal pathways
Coastal pathways give you beautiful views of the ocean and the calming sound of waves crashing at the shore. A walk along these paths can be refreshing with the fresh sea breeze and open spaces. The perfect blend of nature and light exercise makes coastal pathways an ideal choice for beginners wanting to boost their mood and energy.
Woodland retreat
Forest trails
Forest trails provide a peaceful setting of towering trees, chirping birds, and rustling leaves. These trails are famous for calming the mind, reducing anxiety by up to 15%. Beginners will also find forest walks useful as they make you mindful by immersing in the tranquility of nature.
Elevated experience
Mountain footpaths
Though mountain footpaths provide a more challenging terrain, they reward walkers with breathtaking views from higher elevations. While these paths may require more effort than flat trails, they offer an excellent opportunity for cardiovascular exercise, which is crucial for heart health. Beginners can start with shorter routes before gradually increasing distance as fitness improves.
Waterside calm
Lakeside loops
Lakeside loops combine scenic water views with soft walking paths that work for everyone, regardless of fitness levels. The reflective quality of water has been shown to enhance relaxation by up to 20%, which is why lakeside walks are particularly effective at reducing stress after busy days or weeks at work or when home life demands attention.