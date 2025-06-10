What's the story

Forest-bathing or shinrin-yoku is a Japanese practice of immersing oneself in nature to improve well-being.

This technique has gained popularity for its ability to boost energy levels, particularly in the morning.

By engaging with the natural environment, you can experience reduced stress and increased vitality.

The practice encourages mindfulness and connection with nature, offering a refreshing start to the day without relying on stimulants or artificial means.